Elizabeth “Bebing” Borja Limtiaco, familian Lafaet, lately of Asan, originally of Sånta Rita-Sumai and Hågat, died Jan. 11 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

