Elizabeth Carter Guerrero, of Barrigada, died June 13 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. from June 14-22 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-5 p.m. June 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. June 26 at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries