Elizabeth “Betty” Castro, of Talofofo, died on Oct. 30 at the age of 79. Private funeral services will be held on Nov. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

