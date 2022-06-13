Elizabeth Cruz Heacock, of Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5 p.m. June 11 and 12 (upper level) and at 6 p.m. June 13 and 15 (lower level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Rosary will follow each Mass. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (upper level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries