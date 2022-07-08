Elizabeth Dela Cruz Heacock, of Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon. July 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (upper level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint: Woman, 76, living in tent after tiny home seller fails to deliver
- Residents receive All RISE payments, tax refunds
- Fireworks, concert at Polaris Point
- $5M in PUA overpayments waived, those who paid back get refunds
- Customs: Several Chinese nationals snuck into Guam by boat
- Man in traffic stop allegedly found with meth
- 90 years for raping, impregnating young girl
- 2 men charged in break-in, theft at Harmon auto shop
- Woman in sex assault case: 'That was a 'no'
- Escapee found, apprehended
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the last couple of weeks, the flawed Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the Dobbs decision. Now the states and territories have policy … Read more
- Charles D. Stake
As an alumnus of George Washington Law School, I was disappointed to learn that some students were calling for Chief Justice Thomas' dismissal… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In