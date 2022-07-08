Elizabeth Dela Cruz Heacock, of Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon. July 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (upper level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

