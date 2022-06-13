Elizabeth Dela Cruz Heacock, of Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being said at 5 p.m. June 11 and 12 (upper level) and at 6 p.m. June 13 and 15 (lower level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Rosaries to follow after Mass. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon. July 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (upper level). Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
