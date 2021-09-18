Elizabeth Duenas Toves, of Tamuning, and formerly of Inalåhan, died Sept. 2 at the age of 59. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom: ID:8283211, Passcode: Elizabeth T. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

