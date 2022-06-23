Elizabeth “Lisa” Iriarte Perez of Adacao, formerly of Barrigada, died June 19 at the age of 64. Nightly rosary is at 7 p.m. at 113 C Adacao. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.
