Elizabeth Pereda Quenga, familian “Matot & Dongo”, of Piti, passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention will be held 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday & 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Mass with Rosary prayed after will be held at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday, and 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., & 6 p.m. Sunday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last day for Mass & Rosary will be held Sept. 12. Mass will continue through Dec. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

