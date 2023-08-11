Elizabeth S. Magadia, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Interment service will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
