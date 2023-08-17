Elizabeth San Nicolas Borja, of Dededo, formerly from Pagat, Mangilao, died at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Guam Bible Fellowship Church, Macheche, Dededo. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow after at Windward Hills, Yona.
Elizabeth San Nicolas Borja
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victims of fatal traffic crashes identified
- 2nd arrest made in Home Depot robbery
- Police investigate 'unconscious and unresponsive' woman found in Yigo
- Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13
- 65-year-old serving life seeks reduced term for 1986 murder
- Man serving 90 years for raping, impregnating minor seeks appeal
- ‘Irreparable injury’: Parents sue GDOE, education board
- Pineda packs the house for performance at Tumon resort
- GPD: Woman dies in Anigua auto-ped
- School aide accused of assaulting co-workers
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
All Points Bulletin
- Sophia Martinez
Hello, my name is Sophia Martinez and I participated in the Guam Summer Youth Employment Program. I chose to work with the Guam Police Departm… Read moreGPD and the Guam Summer Youth Employment Program
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In