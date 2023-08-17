Elizabeth San Nicolas Borja, of Dededo, formerly from Pagat, Mangilao, died at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Guam Bible Fellowship Church, Macheche, Dededo. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow after at Windward Hills, Yona.

