Elizabeth Suguitan San Nicolas, of Inarajan, died April 9 at the age of 65. Private family funeral services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
