Elizabeth Therese Mendiola Hudson, fondly known as “Beebee/Liz/GamGam/GG-Ma," familian Muñeka/Tugon, of Yona, died recently at the age of 64. Memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 9 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana, followed by a private cremation. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow DPHSS COVID-19 pandemic guidelines by using face masks and practicing social distancing. If you are unable to physically join us during the memorial service, you may partake in the viewing on Ada’s Mortuary’s website at www.adasmortuary.com
