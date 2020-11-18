Ellen Javinal Pamplona, of Yigo, died Nov. 14 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family's Yigo residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

