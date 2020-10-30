Ellen Toves Bamba,  also known as “Mama Lenlen," familian Tomba, of Yona, died Oct. 21 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. Nov. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

