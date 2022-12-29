Elmer Garde Lubas, of Dededo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 4. at Calvary Baptist Church, Upper Tumon. Service for a Christian burial will be offered at 10:20 a.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
