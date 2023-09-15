Elmer "Memey" Martin Santa Maria, of Dededo, passed away on Sept. 2 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Vanessa Wills
