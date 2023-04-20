Eloy Felix Quintanilla Carriaga, Familian “Orong”, of Chalan Pago, passed away April 16 at the age of 68. Mass of intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. daily (except Thursday) until April 24 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8- 11 a.m. May 3 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

