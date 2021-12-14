Elsa L. Vega, of Yigo, died Dec. 10 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is prayed nightly at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

