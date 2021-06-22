Elsie “Lisa” Aguero Sablan, of Yona, died on June 7 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held on June 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
