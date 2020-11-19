Emelecia "Echa" Camacho Santos Atoigue, from Talofofo, died on Nov. 5 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-10:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

