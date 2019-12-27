Emelia Guerrero Martinez, also known as “Belang," familian Palao/Korincho, of Toto, died Dec. 22 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention will be followed by rosary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto: 6 p.m. on Dec. 27; 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29; 6 p.m. Dec. 30-31; 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1; 6 p.m. Jan. 2-3. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Toto church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial/Tiguac Cemetery at Nimitz Hill.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In