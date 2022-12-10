Emelia “Meling/Emily” S. Quinata, of Humåtak, died Nov. 29 at the age of 68. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at 821 N. San Dionicio St., Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Dionicio Catholic Church, Humåtak, followed by interment at San Dionicio Catholic Cemetery, Humåtak.
