Emelina "Emily" Rios Cruz, familian Liberato/Diso, of Dededo, died on July 8 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on July 20, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

