Emerenciana Susuico Ada, Familian Cindo/Suja, of Mongmong, died August 27 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

