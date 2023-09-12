Emerita Lorraine Yamashita, familian Dicta, of Tamuning, passed away Sept. 9 at the age of 89. Rosaries will be held at 11:30 a.m. from Sept. 13-15 followed by Mass at noon at Saint Anthony's Chapel, Tamuning. Rosaries will also be held at 5:30 a.m. followed by 6 a.m. Mass Sept. 16 and 19, and 5:30 p.m. followed by 6 p.m. Mass Sept. 17. Family viewing will be held from 10:15 a.m.-noon Sept. 18 at Ada's Funeral Home, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

