Emeterio “John” Flores Kakas, of Dededo, and formerly of Yigo, died June 17 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level) and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, ending June 25. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 181 W. San Antonio Ave. in Dededo, and will end June 25. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 9 at the family residence in Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow.

