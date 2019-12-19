Emilia “Emily” Untalan Torre, of Toto, died Dec. 6 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto: 6 p.m. weekdays; 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday. Family viewing will held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Toto church. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
