Emiliano G. Rabino, Jr., of Dededo, died on Dec. 15 at the age of 44. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 8:47 p.m. at 126 East Liguan Avenue Macheche, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

