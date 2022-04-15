Emily Ann H.A. Untalan, of Agana Heights, died March 28 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 9-11:10 a.m. April 18 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'. Interment will follow at Malesso' Community Cemetery.

