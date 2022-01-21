Emily V. Vargas
Emily V. Vargas, of Saipan, died Jan. 13 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

