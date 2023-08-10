Emma “Dagmar” Dagmar Bluemler Cruz, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 2 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Adas’ Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Burial services will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries