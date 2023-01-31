Emma Lucas Fernandez

Emma "Ahmma"/"Auntie"/"Lola"/"Mom Emma" Lucas Fernandez, of Dededo, died Feb. 15 in Washington state at age of 91. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon Feb. 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

