Emma Miner Caoile, familian Mendog, of Yigo and formerly of Tumon, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 30  at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church, Tumon. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

