Engracia Peredo Pocaigue, also known as “Ancha” and “Grace,” of Pulantat, Yona, died March 23 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. April 20 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Togcha, Yona.

