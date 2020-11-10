Enpita Johns Irons, of Mangilao, died on Oct. 17 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Yona.
Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin on Monday revealed the reason why his department has not been publicly naming places that have had C…
"The road to tyranny, we must never forget, begins with the destruction of the truth."
In the Nov. 3 edition of The Guam Daily Post, there was a letter written by three persons; namely Jesse Chargualaf, Deborah Ellen and Erriu Mi…
