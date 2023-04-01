Enrique “Rick” Cepeda Cruz, of Barrigada Heights, passed away March 26 in Spring, Texas, at the age of 73. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at San Roke/San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada, and 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, through April 5, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Memorial service and cremation will be held in Spring, Texas. Funeral Mass and burial in Guam will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- DPW bus driver suspected of driving drunk
- Wanted man arrested for new, alleged theft
- United prepping statement on travel policy
- 'Just a scared 18-year-old little boy'
- South Korean rapper visits Guam alma mater
- Fake document put Duenas' family 'in great danger,' says GOP leader
- $8.3M in tax refunds paid
- Suspect accused of selling oxycodone pills
- Juries render guilty verdicts in separate trials
- Senators commit to override vote
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
It's Your Village
- Jesse L.G. Alig
For several weeks, we couldn’t turn on talk radio, watch the news or pick up a newspaper without hearing about the proposed 22% pay raise for … Read moreSelf-worth has no dollar value
- By Carl Peterson
What we are exposed to every day by the various media can sometimes be very frustrating because of representations without a whole lot of thou… Read moreA discussion about reality
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In