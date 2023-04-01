Enrique “Rick” Cepeda Cruz, of Barrigada Heights, passed away March 26 in Spring, Texas, at the age of 73. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at San Roke/San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada, and 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, through April 5, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Memorial service and cremation will be held in Spring, Texas. Funeral Mass and burial in Guam will be announced at a later date.

