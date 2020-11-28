Enrique "Rick" Colon, of Mangilao, died Nov. 20 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

