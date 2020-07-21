Enrique Jesus Rabago, of Santa Rita, formerly of Agat, died July 13 at the age of 81. Last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon on July 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $54M in unemployment aid checks, direct deposit payments for release next week
- $5.2M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Quarantine restrictions ease starting July 24
- Accused turtle dealer flees Guam
- Meth dealer gets married – in court – before being sent to prison
- All businesses receive go signal to reopen Monday; schools can reopen subject to plan approval
- GDOE schools may delay opening
- Barrigada man stops would-be burglar
- 3 more Cabinet changes in the Leon Guerrero administration
- Residents call for solutions to long lines at post offices
Images
Videos
- +2
Today marks the 76th year since U.S. troops stormed the beaches of Guam and bombarded Japanese wartime fighters who were entrenched on our 212… Read more
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
Today we celebrate the 76th anniversary of Guam’s Liberation. This year will be quieter than those which preceded it. There won’t be a parade … Read more
- Benjamin Cruz
As public auditor, I am compelled to respond to The Guam Daily Post editorial of July 17 on the timing of our recently issued audit on the Por… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In