Epifania “Salbin” Dulay Tabilas, of Dededo, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 101. Viewing and last respects will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

