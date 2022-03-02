Erdolfo C. Paulo Sr., of Dededo, died Feb. 24 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of St. Therese, behind Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

