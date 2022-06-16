Eric Franklin Pangelinan, of Mangilao, died June 10 at the age of 29. Mass of Intention is being held 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon July 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace in Cross Island Road in Yona.

Tags

Load entries