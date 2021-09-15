Eric Quenga Clemena, of Talofofo, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 40. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries