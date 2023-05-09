Eric Soquila Evaristo, of Yigo, died on May 5 at the age of 35 years. Last respects will be held 9-11 a.m. May 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be at 6 p.m. Cremation will be at 3 p.m. May 16 and burial will be held at 1 p.m. May 17. Rosary is being said daily at 5:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church until May 14.

