Eric Timothy Almandres Garrido, of Sinajana, died May 23 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is at 7 p.m. weeknights except Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. June 11 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. 

Load entries