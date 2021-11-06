Erickson “Erick” Galutera Gascon, of Yona, died on Oct. 20 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held on Nov. 11 from 9 - 10:45 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang – Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Private cremation will follow. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

