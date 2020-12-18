Erlinda A. Sarmiento, of Tamuning, died Dec. 12 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation service will follow immediately after the viewing at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

