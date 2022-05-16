Erlinda "Linda" Borja Gillett, of Quezon City, Philippines, died on May 5 in Couperville, Washington at the age of 72. A private service will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Couperville, Washington.
Erlinda Borja Gillett
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-MMA fighter tests positive for drug use in weapons, meth case
- ‘I want a third chance’: Man spared from prison for making fake green card
- Internal Affairs investigating video alleging police brutality
- Two seriously injured in Yigo crash; Route 15 closed to traffic
- Teen accuses store owner of sexual assault
- Families under rent aid program lose housing
- Court complaint: Woman attacks expectant mother
- Firing of emergency operations center director challenged; racial bias alleged
- Police: 4 face drug charges including woman in alleged check fraud scheme
- Convicted robber arrested in video-recorded prison attack
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
Guam continues to face one of the worst drug and violent crime problems since I arrived here in 1968. Read more
- Diane Iglesias
In September 2018, "mediation" was scheduled. In January 2019, the Archdiocese of Agana filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, listin… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In