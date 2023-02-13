Erlinda "Nanay" Octaviano Sapalo, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 9 at the age of 78. Mass of Intentions are being said at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by Rosary and 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 - 11:45 a.m. Feb. 18 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Erlinda Octaviano Sapalo
