Erlinda Vega de Chavez, of Santa Rita, died on Sept. 9 at the age of 77. Mass of Intentions are being offered daily at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Last day of Mass is Sept. 18. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

